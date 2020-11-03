‘I’m so pleased’: Frank Lampard raves about summer Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard has been delighted by the start Edouard Mendy has made to life as a Chelsea FC player

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 3 November 2020, 04:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted his delight at the way Edouard Mendy has started life in goal for Chelsea FC.

The Senegalese goalkeeper has been an important figure for the Blues at the back since having signed for the west London club from Lille in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC moved to bring in the 28-year-old from Rennes on a long-term contract at the end of September and the shot-stopper has been getting to grips with life in the Premier League in impressive fashion.

Mendy made his third Premier League start for the Blues on Saturday as he helped the west London side to keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Indeed, Mendy has kept a clean sheet in every Premier League appearance he has made for the Blues so far this season in what has been an encouraging start for the goalkeeper.

Lampard was delighted by what he saw from the Senegal international on Saturday and he feels that he has brought some much-needed stability to his back-line.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Saturday Lampard said of Mendy: “From the first game he’s come in, he’s played well.

“He’s shown his own security and that’s what we’re striving for. When we brought him in, it was clearly for competition and that’s right, and then it’s up to the players to show their own quality, and he’s shown them.

“I’m so pleased with the way he’s started. He’s settled in really well, engaging, trains hard, wants to talk and make relationships with the players in front of him, so it’s been a really good start for him.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Mendy’s old team Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

After that, Lampard’s men will take on Sheffield United at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

