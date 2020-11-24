Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Frank Lampard has insisted that he is not getting carried away by Chelsea FC’s position towards the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues have won their last three games in the top flight on the bounce to leave them just two points behind joint leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC after nine games of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC sealed a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park at the weekend as the west London side continued their push towards a Premier League title challenge.

Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC to an improved finish in the Premier League this term after the Blues ended up in fourth spot in his first campaign in charge.

With Chelsea FC seemingly starting to find form under their new boss, there has inevitably been talk of the Blues mounting a Premier League title challenge this season.

However, Lampard has insisted that he is not getting carried away by his side’s position at the top of the table.

Speaking in an interview after Saturday’s game, Lampard said: “After eight or nine games, it would be very easy to get excited about being in a lofty position but I’m not going to smile too much at the league table.

“It’s nice to have three points when you’re the first game of the weekend but I knew the league table would change by the end of it.

“We can only worry about ourselves and our recent form has meant we’re in a decent position but doing that consistently over a big period is the next step for us now.”

Lampard continued: “The first port of call this year was to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool, who have set different levels of consistency and amassing points through a season.

“We are improving but we cannot get carried away with ourselves at this early stage. We have to try to reach those levels of consistency but I’m happy with where we’re at right now.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action against Rennes on Tuesday night, before they prepare to host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip