Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Christian Pulisic situation

Frank Lampard hints that Christian Pulisic could be fit to feature for Chelsea FC against Tottenham on Sunday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Wednesday 25 November 2020, 04:15 UK
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic may finally be available for selection again when Chelsea FC take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

The USA international has been out of action since having suffered a hamstring strain in the warm-up before Chelsea FC’s win over Burnley back at the end of October.

Pulisic sat out Tuesday night’s Champions League trip to Rennes, but the playmaker has been making some encouraging progress on his fitness levels behind the scenes at Cobham.

Now, Blues boss Lampard has suggested that Pulisic could be ready to make a return to action for Chelsea FC when they host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, almost a month after the playmaker suffered his injury setback.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday before Chelsea FC’s clash with Rennes, Lampard said: “Christian stays back and doesn’t travel but the good news is that he has had good aggression in the last few days or week and the reason he stays back is to get some physical work in.

“Hopefully he will be in contention at the weekend.”

Pulisic, 22, has been limited to just three Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC so far this season. The American has so far scored one goal for Lampard’s men in all competitions.

Chelsea FC head into their clash with table-toppers Spurs knowing that a win would move them a point above Jose Mourinho’s men in the Premier League table.

