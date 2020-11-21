Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea FC’s title chances

Frank Lampard has moved to dampen suggestions that Chelsea FC could win the Premier League title this season after Callum Hudson-Odoi claimed that the Blues are in the mix for the trophy.

The west London side have made a solid start to the new season and they currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, just three points behind leaders Leicester City.

Lampard is aiming to help his Chelsea FC side to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term, and the Blues spent big to bolster his squad in the summer months.

Chelsea FC brought in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy as they bolstered their squad for Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Hudson-Odoi recently claimed that Chelsea FC may have what it takes to beat the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

However, Lampard has moved to play down the comments from the young Chelsea FC attacker, insisting that it’s better to focus on each game as it comes.

Asked about Hudson-Odoi’s recent comments, Lampard replied: “Yeah he’s a young man! He’s excited! I get it.

“I like confidence, I like the players feeling like that.

“I’m delighted with Callum going away and playing and scoring goals and, for me, as a young, developing player your performances like that, when you have Callum’s talent, will always be a reflection of how you train and prepare yourself and all those things.

“So it’s brilliant news for us and for Callum. As for us as a team, my job is to dampen what he’s said there and say that we know there’s a long way to go.

“We’re eight games in, we’re in a decent position, recently we’re playing well.

“But there’s so many things that we have to keep working on and improving before we can really start getting involved in that conversation. That’s up to us.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Newcastle United in the top flight.

