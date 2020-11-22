Frank Lampard: What I think of Timo Werner at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard has insisted that he has been happy with the start that Timo Werner has made to life as a Chelsea FC player.

The Germany international signed for the Blues in the summer transfer window from RB Leipzig and has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team so far this term.

The 24-year-old has settled in well to life in the Premier League, with the attacker having scored four goals and made one assist in his first eight appearances for the Blues.

Werner has also netted four times in the cup competitions for the west London side and has proven himself as worthy of a regular starting spot in Chelsea FC’s team.

The attacker and his Germany team-mates were on the receiving end of a 6-0 hammering by Spain in the Nations League during the international break.

However, Lampard insisted he is not concerned about the potential repercussions of that result, saying that he has been thrilled with the start Werner has made at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, Lampard said: “So there was a positive to that and then Timo was part of a performance that was really negative.

“I watched most of that game and I think there would certainly be no fingers pointed individually at Timo, it is a collective issue.

“I have been part of that in my playing career, I am very aware of it, but he shouldn’t need in my opinion much picking up because he is coming back to a place where he is in really good form and really settling in.

“I have been happy with his form so far, and we have seen lots of moments of what we brought him to the club for, which is his goalscoring prowess but also his explosive speed.

“It was something I felt we were lacking last year at times and he brought that.

“I only see more to come from him because of his personality, because of his talent, and because now we are getting time to work with him and he is getting time to make relationships with his team-mates.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they take on Rennes away from home.

