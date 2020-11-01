‘Really excited’: Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea FC star’s display against Burnley

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard admitted that he is “excited” by Hakim Ziyech’s potential after the summer signing helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

The Morocco international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since his move from Ajax in the summer and he finally made his first Premier League start for the Blues this weekend.

Ziyech scored Chelsea FC’s opener at Turf Moor with a well-taken finish in the 26th minute.

Kurt Zouma then doubled the visitors’ lead when he headed home Mason Mount’s corner in the 63rd minute, before summer signing Timo Werner completed the victory with a cool finish seven minutes later.

Ziyech has looked impressive for Chelsea FC in recent games, and he has scored two goals and made an assist in his last two outings for the Blues.

And Lampard has admitted that he was delighted by what he saw from the 27-year-old during his first Premier League start for the west London side.

Asked about Ziyech, Lampard said: “Yeah really impressed, really excited.

“I knew the quality, but to see him first-hand at the training ground it was so frustrating that he got injured because I could see it.

“But his personality, his work rate off the ball – which I think some people might expect a winger with his technical qualities to not have a work ethic for the team – he has that.

“I think you saw that again today. And then that bit of quality, which is something that maybe is a different quality to what we had last year and what we had in the team.

“He brings something different.”

Ziyech will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

They will then take on Sheffield United at home in their next Premier League game on Saturday 7 November.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip