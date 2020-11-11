Rio Ferdinand: What I really think about Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea FC

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Hakim Ziyech in a Chelsea FC shirt in recent games.

The Morocco international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge this season after he completed his move from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Ziyech was made to wait for his chance to impress in the Premier League this season after he struggled with injury issues in the first part of the campaign.

However, the 27-year-old has shown glimpses of brilliance during his recent performances for the west London side, with the playmaker having notched up two assists in a fine display during the 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Ziyech has now scored two goals and made three assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season, and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been highly impressed by what he’s seen of him of late.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “He [Ziyech] was one of the signings that went a bit under the radar because he had an injury.

“I spoke to Frank [Lampard] just after he signed and he picked up his injury and he was majorly disappointed.

“He said: ‘Rio this guy is the guy that can unlock things. If it’s tight in a game he’s the one especially away from home in the big games he can unlock things’.

“He has the personality, he wants to try things. He can give it away six times on the bounce but he’ll still try that outlandish pass to create an opening. That’s what Frank likes and that’s what the team needed.”

Ferdinand continued: “They’ve [Chelsea] got the man [Ziyech], the person who creates chances, the guy who takes risks, the guy who wants to open teams up at every given opportunity.

“Ziyech is just pulling the strings form that right hand side. Two assists at the weekend and he could have had more. Putting the ball on a plate for people to finish.

“For a forward like Timo [Werner], Tammy [Abraham] and the others they must be looking back and thinking: ‘I’ll make a run and this guy will find me’.

“Has he got the best left foot in the league? In terms of finding and searching people out. He’s been back a couple of weeks but what he’s done and the impact on this Chelsea team cannot go without being mentioned. Is he the man in form in this league?”

Ziyech will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

