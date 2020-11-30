‘I was scared’: Joleon Lescott rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Joleon Lescott believes that Chelsea FC are one of the main contenders to win the Premier League title this season.

The west London side have made a decent start to the new season under Frank Lampard following their fourth-placed finish in the top flight from last term.

Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC up the Premier League table this season as he bids to improve on their fourth-placed finish from last term.

Chelsea FC spent big in the summer transfer window, with the Blues bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy ahead of the new campaign.

The west London side are now well-amongst the main challengers for the title in the table this season, and Lescott feels that the Blues are indeed serious contenders to win the trophy.

Asked if he thinks Chelsea FC are title challengers before their clash with Spurs on Sunday, Lescott said: “Yes, I think they are.

“Again, they are another surprise. I didn’t think Frank Lampard would be able to harmonise his squad so early.

“I was sceptical, I thought if the owner is spending that amoung of money they have to be contenders. They’re not spending that money to finish in the top four, they have to be contenders.

“I thought the longer they weren’t the more pressure he [Lampard] was going to be under.

“I was scared because I didn’t want someone else to benefit from him [Lampard] recruiting those players.

“Because what obviously Chelsea recognise that people outside may not is that most of those players will love Frank Lampard because he was their idol.

“So they will have a different level of respect for him. We’ve seen it with Mason Mount, the fact that he’s willing to do stuff that doesn’t come natural in terms of work rate.

“It’s because of Frank Lampard and the impact he has on that generation of players.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Sevilla in the group stage.

The Blues have not won the Premier League title since their impressive season under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip