Mason Mount has heaped praise on Thiago Silva for the immediate impact he has had since signing for Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

The veteran Brazilian defender has been settling into life well at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues on a free transfer following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Thiago Silva has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, with the defender having started five of the Blues’ nine games in the Premier League, scoring one goal.

The 36-year-old has brought some much-needed stability and experience to the Chelsea FC defence, and Mount has hailed the Brazil international for the impact he has had during his short time with the west London club.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday before Chelsea FC’s clash with Rennes in the Champions League, Mount said when asked if he’s learning from the Blues’ summer signings: “Yeah, we all learn stuff off each other.

“I think when you have players like them two [Kai Havertz and Timo Werner] coming in and Thiago Silva, that’s been through a lot and been at the top of thee game for a long time, you can gain so much experience off just talking to him and speaking to him for five minutes here and there.

“He’s a brilliant player and has been through it all so players like that coming into this team really helps us.

“It especially helps us younger players that are coming through and it gives us a lot of experience.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch home clash with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are aiming to make it four wins on the spin in the Premier League, and a victory would move them a point above Spurs in the table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip