Petr Cech explains summer Chelsea FC signing’s main strength

Petr Cech believes that Edouard Mendy’s main strength is his quality when it comes to aerial duels after the goalkeeper’s strong start to life at Chelsea FC.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from French side Rennes in the transfer window.

Mendy has replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in the starting line-up for Chelsea FC in recent games and he has kept a clean sheet in every Premier League match he has featured in so far this term.

Cech was part of the recruitment team that green-lighted a move to bring the Senegal international to Stamford Bridge this summer.

And the retired goalkeeper has now underlined why he thinks that Mendy has fitted in so well at Chelsea FC so far this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Cech said: “He’s a very positive person and he transmits that in the way he plays.

“His main strength is aerial duels. He’s very strong in coming for crosses and has big presence in the box. He’s tall, 6ft 5in, so he uses his frame for coming out and blocking shots.

“And his distribution is really good. Overall he’s a complete goalkeeper.”

Chelsea FC – who finished in fourth place last term – are currently preparing for their home Premier League clash against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken 12 points from their opening seven games in the top flight under Frank Lampard.

