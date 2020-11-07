Petr Cech explains summer Chelsea FC signing’s main strength

Petr Cech explains why he has been impressed by Edouard Mendy's start to life as a Chelsea FC player

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 7 November 2020, 05:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Petr Cech believes that Edouard Mendy’s main strength is his quality when it comes to aerial duels after the goalkeeper’s strong start to life at Chelsea FC.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from French side Rennes in the transfer window.

Mendy has replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in the starting line-up for Chelsea FC in recent games and he has kept a clean sheet in every Premier League match he has featured in so far this term.

Cech was part of the recruitment team that green-lighted a move to bring the Senegal international to Stamford Bridge this summer.

And the retired goalkeeper has now underlined why he thinks that Mendy has fitted in so well at Chelsea FC so far this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Cech said: “He’s a very positive person and he transmits that in the way he plays.

“His main strength is aerial duels. He’s very strong in coming for crosses and has big presence in the box. He’s tall, 6ft 5in, so he uses his frame for coming out and blocking shots.

“And his distribution is really good. Overall he’s a complete goalkeeper.”

Chelsea FC – who finished in fourth place last term – are currently preparing for their home Premier League clash against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken 12 points from their opening seven games in the top flight under Frank Lampard.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie sends Man United message to Harry Maguire
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes rates Donny van de Beek after Man United defeat
Kai Havertz
Frank Lampard issues update on Kai Havertz for Chelsea FC fans
Ian Wright
Ian Wright predicts Man City v Liverpool FC
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie delivers his verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: What I really think of Thomas Partey at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Millennium Man Rafael Nadal marks 1,000 match-wins – but that is just the tip of the iceberg
Timo Werner
‘I am happy’: Timo Werner opens up on Chelsea FC penalty situation
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes rates Donny van de Beek after Man United defeat
ScoopDragon Football News Network