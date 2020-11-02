Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson praised Thiago Silva for producing a “Rolls-Royce” performance for Chelsea FC during their 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Brazil international has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London side on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Thiago Silva started his fourth Premier League game on Saturday as the Blues took on Burnley at Turf Moor, and he helped Frank Lampard’s men to claim all three points by keeping a clean sheet against the home side.

Hakim Ziyech scored the opener for Chelsea FC on his first Premier League start, before Kurt Zouma headed home a second after the break. Summer signing Timo Werner then netted the third goal for Lampard’s men as Chelsea FC secured an impressive victory away from home.

Thiago Silva has been producing some solid performances for Chelsea FC in recent weeks and former Arsenal star Merson was extremely impressed by what he saw from the defender on Saturday.

Speaking on Sky Sports News after Saturday’s game, Merson said: “Thiago Silva, you thought tester today, Burnley away with freezing cold gale force wind.

“Rolls-Royce. Absolutely outstanding.

“Had both players in his pocket. Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes didn’t go near him in the end he was that dominant.”

Speaking at his post-match news conference, manager Lampard said of his side’s defensive display: “The clean sheets are a great sign of a spine in the team.

“Thiago Silva and Edu Mendy have massively helped that but so has the mentality of the group with the way we’re defending.

“I’m not going to jump up and down after a win like this but it was a really positive day.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host French side Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

