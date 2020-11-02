Mason Mount sends message to Chelsea FC star Christian Pulisic

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount has wished Christian Pulisic a speedy recovery from the injury he suffered in the warm-up before Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The USA international had been due to start the game at Turf Moor but pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury before kick-off.

Pulisic is now expected to be out of action for a number of weeks, although Chelsea FC were set to assess the American’s injury situation after the game.

The west London side secured an impressive 3-0 victory at Turf Moor on Saturday thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner.

The 21-year-old Mount was named as the man of the match as he notched up an assist by providing the delivery for Zouma’s headed goal from a corner in the second half.

And the England international was quick to wish Pulisic all the best during his post-match interview as he dedicated the win to his team-mate.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Mount said: “I felt sorry for Christian, he felt his [hamstring] in the warm up so hopefully he is back soon.

“He is an unbelievable player. We dedicated the win to him today. Timo [Werner] came in and was brilliant as were all the players after a tough week.

“It was a tough week this week, three away games. A lot of travelling and flights, so we didn’t have a lot of time to recover for games but today I thought we were brilliant.

“Winning the game, winning the fight, matching them up and then we knew what we could do on the ball.

“I thought we did brilliantly and it showed in the scoreline.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against French side Rennes.

The Blues will then take on Sheffield United at home in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip