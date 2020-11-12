Pat Nevin has lavished praise on Hakim Ziyech following his “magnificent” performance for Chelsea FC during their 4-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend.

The Morocco international has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the west London side after having joined the Blues in the summer transfer window.

Ziyech linked up with his new team-mates in the summer after Chelsea FC had agreed a deal to sign him from Ajax at the turn of the year, but he missed the first few games of the season due to injury.

The 27-year-old has been earning a more regular spot in the first team in recent weeks and he produced a fine display at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as he made two assists to help Chelsea FC claim all three points.

Nevin has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Ziyech in recent games and he feels that his performances will have earned him many new fans.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said of Ziyech: “What I saw in his first two games was enough to convince me that he could be something close to the missing link of creativity we have been looking for, well for over a year to be honest.

“Most of us Chelsea-minded types were impressed already but by the time he walked off the park after destroying Sheffield United on Saturday, he had gained millions more fans.

“It was a magnificent performance showing little glimpses that reminded you of the best of Eden Hazard at one moment and then Cesc Fabregas’s genius two minutes later.”

He continued: “So there is his vision, stunning delivery with his left foot, while his right foot is pretty hot as well.

“He can score as well as creating but it is that ability to see gaps and deliver the ball into them that is the most noticeable thing at the moment.

“In short, it all looks very good, but of course because it looks good, everyone else has been watching him now and maybe the element of surprise will be diminished? Will this have an influence on his effectiveness in the short to medium term?”

Ziyech will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United after the international break.

The west London side currently find themselves in fifth place in the table.

