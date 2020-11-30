N’Golo Kante makes prediction about Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard

N’Golo Kante is backing Chelsea FC to enjoy a “great” season under Frank Lampard as the Blues look to challenge for the Premier League title.

The west London side finished in fourth place in the Premier League table under Lampard last season and the former England midfielder has been tasked with steering the west London side to an improved finish this term.

Chelsea FC have made a good start to the new season following their spending spree in the summer, with Lampard having recruited the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva to bolster his squad.

Lampard’s side are in the mix as one of the potential early contenders to win the Premier League this season following their promising start to the new campaign.

Now, Blues midfielder Kante has stressed his belief that the west London side will be able to challenge for the top honours this term as they continue to get used to life under Lampard.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s clash with Spurs on Sunday, Kante said: “We are happy to have good momentum.

“I think it’s a result of a lot of work and effort put together to get the results we want.

“I think so far we are doing well and we need to keep going in this way to have a great season.”

Kante also went on to underline the important impact that Chelsea FC’s summer signings have had since their arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

He continued: “The players who came understand what we want to do in Chelsea. They bring a new energy, they are positive.

“They want to win and achieve good things at Chelsea and this helps to bring a fresh ambition in the squad and they settled very well in the squad.”

Chelsea FC are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to Sevilla.

