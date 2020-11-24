‘It’s worrying’: Olivier Giroud makes admission about Chelsea FC situation

Olivier Giroud has admitted that he is concerned about his lack of playing time at Chelsea FC this season and says he will have to make a decision about his future in January.

The French striker has found his first-team opportunities to be limited this season, with the forward yet to start a single game in the Premier League for Frank Lampard’s men.

Giroud, 34, has only made four substitute appearances in the top flight from the bench for Chelsea FC this season, and he has only played 36 minutes of Premier League football so far.

The forward will be hoping to hold down more of a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months as he bids to earn a spot in the France squad for the European championships next summer.

Now, the striker has admitted that he will have to consider his future in the new year as he looks to earn some more minutes in the Chelsea FC team.

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, as quoted by Metro, Giroud said: “I am clear about my situation – I will have to make a decision in January.

“I hope to take the right one, as I have always done.

“It’s worrying. I thought I still had a role to play at Chelsea, but my playing time is getting reduced a lot. It’s going to have to change, or else I must make a decision.

“We would like things to be a little easier, but we build and learn about ourselves in times of adversity. And as my friend [Laurent] Koscielny often says: I am at my best when my back is against the wall.

“Even if some people talk about my age, I still feel very good physically.

“I have a lot of desire and freshness and it’s what inside your head that makes a career last longer.”

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will return to Premier League action with a crunch home clash against leaders Tottenham this weekend.

