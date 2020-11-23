Owen Hargreaves: What I really think of Tammy Abraham at Chelsea FC

Owen Hargreaves believes that Tammy Abraham is establishing himself as a solid “squad player” for Chelsea FC but says he will struggle to hold down a regular spot in the team.

Abraham once again proved his importance to Frank Lampard when he scored the Blues’ second goal in their 2-0 victory at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old England international has started five of Chelsea FC’s nine games in the Premier League so far this season, scoring three goals and making one assist for the Blues.

Abraham is facing an increased level of competition for a starting spot in the Chelsea FC team this season following the west London club’s spending spree in the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves feels that Abraham can be an important squad player for the Blues, but he thinks he is not quite as “undroppable” as the likes of Timo Werner.

Speaking after the win over Newcastle, Hargreaves said: “Undroppable? Timo Werner is undroppable. But I think he’s making himself a really good squad player.

“I think he got 15 [goals] last season. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his overall game.

“I love the fact of his size, technically I think he’s better than people give him credit for.

“He is getting goals but I think when Frank gets his best team nailed down it’ll be Ziyech on one side, Pulisic on the other, and then Werner through the middle [with] Havertz and Mount [behind].

“I think that’s going to be his best team. But Tammy is going to be really important as a squad player.”

Abraham will be hoping to make his fourth Champions League appearance of the season on Tuesday night when the Blues travel to face French side Rennes.

After that, the west London side will focus on preparing for their crunch showdown against Tottenham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

