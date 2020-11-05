‘Genius’: Pat Nevin raves about summer Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pat Nevin has admitted that he has been highly impressed by Hakim Ziyech’s recent performances for Chelsea FC.

The Morocco international signed for the Blues earlier in the year but didn’t official join the west London side from Ajax until the summer transfer window opened.

Ziyech’s start to life at Chelsea FC was initially hampered by injury but he is now fully fit and producing some impressive form for the west London side.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal and has made one assist in a total of three Premier League appearances for the Blues so far this season and he scored one and notched up an assist in the 3-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend.

He also impressed during the 4-0 win over Krasnodar in the Champions League last week.

And Nevin has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Ziyech so far this season in a Chelsea FC shirt.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website before the Blues’ clash with Rennes in the Champions League, Nevin said: “For all that defensive improvement over the past month, the one thing over the past week that has knocked me out has been the performance of Hakim Ziyech.

“In two games he has proved to be an even better player than I thought he was, and I thought he was very good anyway.

“That ability to see crucial through balls and be able to play them at the right time and the right pace in between packed defences is something we really needed to add to our arsenal.

“His pass to Timo Werner for the third goal was an overlooked moment of genius. Anyone from Kevin De Bruyne to Cesc Fabregas would have been proud of that assist.”

Ziyech will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

