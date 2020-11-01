‘He’s got a presence’: Paul Merson talks up Chelsea FC signing

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Edouard Mendy in a Chelsea FC shirt so far this season.

The French goalkeeper has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard moved to bring him in from Lille before the close of the summer transfer window.

Mendy has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC starting line-up since his arrival, and he has been in good form for the Blues so far.

The 28-year-old Senegal international has helped to bring some stability to the Chelsea FC defence and seems to be a more reliable option than Kepa Arrizabalaga as things stand.

Former Arsenal star Merson has been impressed by what he has seen from Mendy and believes that the shot-stopper has been a good signing for the Blues.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Having Edouard Mendy in goal helps. He’s got a presence and he’s got great feet.

“If you watch him he’s like a tennis player waiting to take a shot in a rally – always on his toes.

“He will save Chelsea points this season where Kepa would have cost them points.”

Merson also went on to claim that Antonio Rudiger should be getting more game-time alongside summer signing Thiago Silva in the Chelsea FC defence.

He continued: “Antonio Rudiger should get more games for Chelsea because he’s their best option next to Thiago Silva.

“It’s a good thing he’s back in the team after they tried to sell him in the window, and he could still play a big role this season.

“Frank Lampard has gone back to basics after the 3-3 draw with Southampton and it’s worked for Chelsea.

“When you’re a young manager it’s easy to think you have to entertain all the time. But sometimes you need to have a solid base to work from.

“Since that game they’ve kept three clean sheets in a row and they look much more secure at the back.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host French side Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then take on Sheffield United at home in their next Premier League game on Saturday 7 November.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip