Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz both look likely to miss Chelsea FC’s trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the duo are unlikely to be ready for the trip to St James’ Park, despite Havertz having been given the green light to return to training at Cobham.

Havertz, who signed for the Blues in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen, has missed Chelsea FC’s last two games after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and having to undergo a period of self-isolation.

According to the same story, Havertz will be part of the preparations for the Newcastle United game, but he is unlikely to feature against the Magpies.

USA international Pulisic, meanwhile, has not featured for Chelsea FC since picking up a hamstring injury in the warm-up before the Blues’ win at Burnley at the end of October.

The 22-year-old has struggled with a string of niggling injuries since his move to the west London club, and according to the same story, Pulisic is set for at least another week on the sidelines.

That’s reportedly because Pulisic has suffered “a few complications” on the road to recovery and Chelsea FC are wary of rushing him back to action too soon.

Chelsea FC are currently fifth in the Premier League table as they prepare to take on the Magpies on Saturday.

