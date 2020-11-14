Chelsea FC are confident that Christian Pulisic can recover from his hamstring injury in time for the Blues’ trip to Newcastle United after the international break, according to reports.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are hopeful that the USA international will be able to shake off his latest injury setback in time for the trip to St James’ Park on Saturday 21 November.

Pulisic has missed Chelsea FC’s last three games in all competitions after suffering a hamstring strain during the warm-up before the Blues’ victory at Burnley last month.

The playmaker has been sidelined with a number of injuries since joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund, but it is thought that his latest setback is not too serious, and he could be ready to feature against the Magpies next weekend.

The 22-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League this season and he has been limited to just three appearances in the top flight this term. The American midfielder has also made two appearances in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea FC head to St James’ Park looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League following their impressive 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge last time out.

