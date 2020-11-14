Chelsea FC handed Christian Pulisic boost ahead of Newcastle United trip - report

Chelsea FC are hopeful that Christian Pulisic will be available for the trip to Newcastle United after the international break, say reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 14 November 2020, 05:30 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Chelsea FC are confident that Christian Pulisic can recover from his hamstring injury in time for the Blues’ trip to Newcastle United after the international break, according to reports.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are hopeful that the USA international will be able to shake off his latest injury setback in time for the trip to St James’ Park on Saturday 21 November.

Pulisic has missed Chelsea FC’s last three games in all competitions after suffering a hamstring strain during the warm-up before the Blues’ victory at Burnley last month.

The playmaker has been sidelined with a number of injuries since joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund, but it is thought that his latest setback is not too serious, and he could be ready to feature against the Magpies next weekend.

The 22-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League this season and he has been limited to just three appearances in the top flight this term. The American midfielder has also made two appearances in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea FC head to St James’ Park looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League following their impressive 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge last time out.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC handed Christian Pulisic boost ahead of Newcastle United trip - report
Kai Havertz
‘That motivates me a lot’: Kai Havertz discusses Chelsea FC situation
Cristiano Ronaldo
Reporter: Man United have begun talks to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Jurgen Klopp
Ex-goalkeeper urges Liverpool FC to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Liverpool FC keen on Upamecano, Chelsea FC linked with Rice again
Related Articles

Home »
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC handed Christian Pulisic boost ahead of Newcastle United trip - report
Kai Havertz
‘That motivates me a lot’: Kai Havertz discusses Chelsea FC situation
Cristiano Ronaldo
Reporter: Man United have begun talks to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Jurgen Klopp
Ex-goalkeeper urges Liverpool FC to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Liverpool FC keen on Upamecano, Chelsea FC linked with Rice again
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network