Ashley Cole: What I really think about Reece James at Chelsea FC

Ashley Cole has described Reece James as a “key player” for Chelsea FC following the youngster’s fine form for the Blues this season.

The 20-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and he has made seven appearances in the Premier League for Frank Lampard’s men this term.

James has scored one goal and made one assist in the top flight for the Blues and he has continued his impressive development under Lampard this term.

The right-back has been praised for his crossing ability and his overall maturity since breaking into the first team under Lampard at Stamford Bridge last season.

Former Chelsea FC star Cole has now revealed how impressed he has been by James’ recent performances for the Blues, likening him to Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Cole said of James: “He’s similar to Trent [Alexander-Arnold] the variety and quality of his crossing in wide areas I think is very good.

“He’s improved his defensive abilities. He’s a little more aggressive now and he’s definitely a key player for Chelsea at the moment.”

James will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United after the international break.

Lampard’s men are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind leaders Leicester City. Chelsea FC finished fourth last term.

