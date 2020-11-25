Peter Crouch singled out the “incredible” Mason Mount for special praise after the midfielder produced a fine performance to help Chelsea FC seal a 2-1 win over Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Mount has been a key player for the Blues the season and he started the Champions League tie in France in impressive fashion.

The England international produced a sublime weighted pass over the Rennes defence in the 21st minute set up Callum Hudson-Odoi, who coolly slotted Chelsea FC into the lead.

The Blues enjoyed a relatively comfortable evening in France, but they were pegged back in the 85th minute when Serhou Guirassy had headed home an equaliser from a corner.

However, it was the Blues who had the final say, as substitute Olivier Giroud headed home in second-half stoppage time to secure the win for the visitors and book their place in the Champions League last 16.

Mount has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances for the Blues this season, and former England striker Crouch lavished praise on the young midfielder at half-time on Tuesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport at half-time over footage of Hudson-Odoi’s opener, Crouch said: “Incredible from Mason Mount.

“[It was] exactly what we said before the game – tenacious on the edge of his own box, and what about this for vision…

“It was a fantastic run from Hudson-Odoi. He’s probably seen [Timo] Werner time and time again getting the goals and they’ll learn off these players. But Mason Mount, what a pass.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

