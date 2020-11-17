Antonio Rudiger is keen on leaving Chelsea FC to sign for FC Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen his back-line in January, and that Rudiger is a possible target for the La Liga giants.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are “in a position” to negotiate Rudiger’s transfer, and the player himself would be “delighted” to secure a move to the Camp Nou when the January window opens.

The same article claims that Manchester City’s Eric Garcia is FC Barcelona’s top target for a defensive recruit in the January window, but Rudiger and Liverpool FC’s Joel Matip are also options.

Rudiger’s situation at Chelsea FC has been a source of speculation recently due to his lack of playing time under Frank Lampard.

The Germany international, 27, is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Blues this season, and he has only made two appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are set to return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Newcastle United in the top flight.

