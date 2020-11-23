‘An honour’: Tammy Abraham makes vow to Chelsea FC fans

Tammy Abraham has insisted that it is an “honour” for him to be back in the Chelsea FC team after he helped to fire the Blues to a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old England international returned to the starting line-up for the Blues against the Magpies as he made his fifth Premier League start of the season for Frank Lampard’s men.

Abraham scored the all-important second goal for Chelsea FC in the 65th minute at St James’ Park after Federico Fernandez’s own goal had put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute.

The striker has now netted three goals and made one assist in the Premier League for Lampard’s side and he will be keen to hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

Abraham is facing increased competition for a spot in the Chelsea FC team this season following the arrivals of the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window.

However, the English forward is focused on holding down a spot in the Chelsea FC side as we approach the hectic festive fixture schedule.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Abraham said: “We didn’t let the international break distract us, we had to come out with all guns blazing which is what we did and it is a massive three points.

“For me, to be back in the team is an honour.

“I have played for this club since the age of seven and I have always been a number nine up front and I have been given my chance, and hopefully I keep scoring.”

Chelsea FC are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on French side Rennes.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip