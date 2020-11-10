Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Garth Crooks lavished praise on the “simply brilliant” Thiago Silva as the defender helped Chelsea FC to claim an impressive 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The central defender has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer window.

The veteran centre-half has been acquitting himself well in the Premier League since his move to Stamford Bridge and he produced another assured performance on Saturday to help Frank Lampard’s men to claim all three points against the Blades.

Thiago Silva, 36, also scored Chelsea FC’s third goal at Stamford Bridge to open his account for his new club and help wrap up the points.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Thiago Silva throughout Saturday’s game and he picked the defender in his team of the week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The ball from Hakim Ziyech was just fabulous but the movement from Thiago Silva was simply brilliant. He went, stopped, checked and went again.

“The timing of his run and the way he met the corner was just sensational. We have all seen him do it before and it is a well-known fact that you can’t mark movement; certainly not the way Silva attacks the ball on set-pieces.

“The arrival of the Brazilian has steadied the ship at Chelsea, especially in defence.

“That said, the Blues are some way from the Jose Mourinho days when they took the lead and the game was effectively over.

“Luckily, the football is far more enjoyable at Stamford Bridge these days.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home.

The Blues are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they look to try and improve on their fourth-placed finish in the top flight from last season.

