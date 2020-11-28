Tim Sherwood rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Tim Sherwood believes that Chelsea FC are capable of winning the Premier League title this season following their solid start under Frank Lampard.

The Blues have made a good start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League table and two points off top spot.

Chelsea FC are preparing to welcome leaders Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they look to try and overtake Jose Mourinho’s men with a victory.

Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC to an improved finish in the Premier League after they ended up in fourth spot in his first campaign in charge last term.

Former Spurs manager Sherwood feels that Chelsea FC have already showcased their title credentials this season and he reckons they will be one of the teams challenging for the trophy this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sherwood replied when asked if Chelsea FC can win the title: “I think they can.

“I think anyone that finishes above Liverpool, I think they win the league.

“They have to keep their key men fit. I think their key men are [Timo] Werner, [N’Golo] Kante has to play, and the goalkeeper [Edouard Mendy] has to be there all the time, and Thiago Silva has to play the majority of games.”

Chelsea FC warmed up for their clash against Spurs by claiming a 2-1 win over Rennes to book their place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday night.

The west London side are aiming to make it four wins on the spin in the Premier League when they take on Spurs this weekend.

