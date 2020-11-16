Ben Chilwell has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Timo Werner in a Chelsea FC shirt so far this season.

The Germany international has been getting used to life in England and the Premier League after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner, 24, has been a regular fixture in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC team so far this season, and he has already scored four goals and made one assist in eight Premier League games so far.

The attacker has also netted three times in the cup competitions for the west London side and he has shown no problems in adapting to life in English football.

Fellow Chelsea FC summer signing Chilwell believes that Werner has already shown his talent with his performances this season, and that the German is already up there with the Premier League’s top attackers such as Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy.

Speaking on Soccer AM, Chilwell said: “I’d already say he’s up there with them two [Kane and Vardy] and he can definitely go on to be absolutely world-class for a long time for the next 10 years or so.

“I think when you look at his age and how prolific he is in front of goal, even now his start to Chelsea he’s scored a lot of goals already. Just in front of goal he’s so good.”

Chilwell continued: “He has similar characteristics to both Vards and Harry, to be fair.

“In terms of running the channels and how quick he is it’s similar to Vards. With Harry his link-up play and is finishing is similar. He’s definitely in a category with them two.”

Werner will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they look to make it three wins on the spin in the top flight.

