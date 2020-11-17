‘I’m not worried about that’: Timo Werner discusses Chelsea FC start

Timo Werner has insisted that he is not concerned about his current workload since having signed for Chelsea FC in the summer.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London club from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first-team since his move, with the 24-year-old attacker having started all eight of the club’s games in the Premier League so far this season.

He has also featured three times in the Champions League and once in the League Cup for Frank Lampard’s men this term.

Werner has been on international duty with Germany in recent days. He scored two goals in Germany’s 3-1 win over Ukraine on Saturday as he played 76 minutes.

But when asked whether he’s concerned about his current workload, Werner said: “I’m not worried about that.

“I shouldn’t have played against Burnley (when he came in for Christian Pulisic at the last minute) but the coaches are already making sure that you get your breaks.

“I’m still very young and don’t worry about that. If I only play 20 minutes on a weekend, then you recharge your batteries.

“So it was really good for me that Jogi Low gave me a break against the Czech Republic.

“It’s a strange and exhausting time but the fun of football means I want to play every game.”

Werner also revealed some of the main differences he’s noticed in English football since having signed for the Blues in the summer window.

He continued: “In England people play a lot of long balls, it’s a bit different style of play than here in the national team.

“I’ve become more robust myself because I have to deal with so many robust opponents. That also helps me with the national team.”

Werner will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

