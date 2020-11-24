Craig Burley predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur will finish

Craig Burley is backing Chelsea FC to finish ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table this season.

Spurs have made an excellent start to the new season following their opening-weekend defeat at the hands of Everton.

The Lilywhites have won six of their nine games in the top flight this term to leave them joint top of the Premier League table alongside defending champions Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are just two points off Spurs and Liverpool FC in the table, with Frank Lampard’s men having also made a solid start to the new campaign.

The Blues have won their last three games in a row in the Premier League and they are well and truly in the mix for the title as things stand.

Pundit Burley feels that Chelsea FC are much better equipped to be able to win the Premier League this season than Tottenham Hotspur, who ended up sixth under Jose Mourinho last term.

Asked whether he believes Chelsea FC will finish above Spurs, Burley told ESPN, as quoted by Metro: “Oh yeah. I think Chelsea are a much more talented team than Spurs.

“Tottenham have a good squad but Chelsea have an unbelievable amount of attacking players.

“They got great experience in with the signing of Thiago Silva, they’ve got a natural left-back in Ben Chilwell. The rise of Reece James has been meteoric, he’s taking his game to a new level.

“They’ve strengthened their goalkeeper situation and Frank [Lampard] has mentioned that N’Golo Kante is looking like the player he was a couple of years ago.

“I just think Chelsea have better options [than Tottenham]. They’re in as good shape as they can be to mount a title challenge.”

Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur will go head to head next weekend when Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The Blues finished fourth last season.

