Tim Sherwood rates Chelsea FC and Tottenham’s Premier League title chances

Tim Sherwood believes that both Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are capable of winning the Premier League title this season.

Both the Blues and the Lilywhites have made solid starts to the new campaign as they look to improve on their finishes from last term.

Chelsea FC ended up fourth in the table last season, while Spurs finished in sixth place under Jose Mourinho as they missed out on a spot in the top four.

Liverpool FC and Manchester City remain as the two heavy favourites to win the title this season, but former Tottenham boss Sherwood feels that the London duo are also in the mix as they aim to topple their rivals at the top of the table.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sherwood said: “I think they [Chelsea FC] could possibly win the league because it is so open and with Liverpool’s injury problems, Man City a little bit stuttering at the start.

“Tottenham and Chelsea I believe are only other two teams that can win the Premier League outside of Man City and Liverpool.

“You have to give them [Chelsea FC] a chance, if it’s not going to be Liverpool or Manchester City, they’re certainly going to be in the mix.”

Asked what would be a good season for Chelsea FC, Sherwood replied: “For Roman Abramovich, to finish in the Champions League and win a trophy in my opinion. For me, I think top four.”

Chelsea FC are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they take on Rennes away from home.

Tottenham will take on Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday night in north London.

After that, Frank Lampard’s side will switch their attention back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend as the two London teams go head to head.

