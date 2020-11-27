Edouard Mendy has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they must be at their best if they want to stop Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are preparing to host Jose Mourinho’s side in a top-of-the-table clash at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea FC knowing that a win would move them a point ahead of their London rivals.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, after having won their last four games on the spin in the top flight.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are in third place in the table as Frank Lampard’s side look to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the top flight from last season.

Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy has been settling in well to life at Chelsea FC since having signed for the Blues from Rennes in the summer.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper is now Chelsea FC’s number one between the posts and has had no problems adapting to the rigours of English football.

And the goalkeeper has now underlined the importance of Chelsea FC getting a positive result against Spurs.

Mendy said: “The objective now is to do a good match against Tottenham on Sunday.

“I don’t think beyond that. We want to keep the good run we have had going, and to do that we need to maintain those high levels in training and in the match itself.”

Asked about how he has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge, Mendy continued: “Everyone has done everything to help me integrate as smoothly as possible, the players, the staff, they have all helped me.

“I respond to that by devoting myself to being the best goalkeeper I can be on the pitch, by doing what I can every day in training and in matches. I will continue like that to keep trying to help the team.

“I have joined a very good club. I feel good in this team. I have got to know them and gained an affinity with them which helps during games.

“Of course with Kurt [Zouma] and Thiago [Silva], they speak French which is good for me, but I can communicate well with the other players too and I am really enjoying it.”

