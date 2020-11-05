Timo Werner has his say on Kai Havertz’s start at Chelsea FC

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Timo Werner has defended Kai Havertz following his start to life at Chelsea FC.

The German duo have been settling into life at their new club following their arrivals at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Werner joined Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig early in the summer, while Havertz signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen towards the end of the window.

Havertz, 21, has made something of a subdued start to life as a Chelsea FC player, with the midfielder having scored one goal and made one assist in seven Premier League games so far.

Werner, meanwhile, has netted three times and made one assist in the Premier League so far for Frank Lampard’s men.

Werner is convinced that it won’t be long before Havertz starts to find his feet at Stamford Bridge and he is backing him to come good in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s clash with Rennes on Wednesday night, Werner said: “I know Kai very well and he is one of the most talented players in the whole world.

“He’s a young boy who’s 21 and can learn a lot but already he can play like a very, very old and wise player.

“I think he feels very well here. He’s a little bit like me, we talk a lot about settling in and he is very happy to be here.

“In a lot of games he has showed what his strengths are and what can bring into the team. ‘For Kai it’s important to score but I think how you can see in his games he is much more than scoring goals as a midfield player.

“He plays a lot of key passes, the movements he makes for other players. He is very talented so good and I think will get better and better every game.

“Like me, he has come to a new country with a new language and a new style of football and you have to learn but I think he’s played very well and we will see a lot more good games from him.”

Both Werner and Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Sheffield United.

The Blues are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table as they look to try and challenge for the title this term.

