Frank Lampard praised Timo Werner for his “unselfish” play as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Werner has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has started all nine of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League so far this term and he has earned lots of praise for his impactful performances in recent weeks.

Werner notched up an assist for Tammy Abraham in the second half for the Blues as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United to temporarily move to the top of the Premier League table.

Lampard was delighted by the unselfish nature shown by Werner as he set up the England international for the Blues’ second goal.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Lampard said of Werner’s display: “He (Werner) had a couple of chances and some times it doesn’t go in for you, but I thought he was a real threat for us throughout.

“You need players of that quality to wins game and the pace he travels with the ball is something special.

“He was so unselfish and you rely on those players who are top-class.”

Reflecting on his side’s overall position after nine games of the new Premier League season, Lampard continued: “It’s nice to be in the position we are, and to have gained confidence from the clean sheets, which were a problem for us earlier in this season and parts of last, but we need to keep working and be consistent.

“The international break was challenging but we came here against a team we lost to last year, we dominated possession and we scored our goals, and we could have scored more.”

Chelsea FC are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face French side Rennes, before they prepare to host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

