‘I am happy’: Timo Werner opens up on Chelsea FC penalty situation

Timo Werner has insisted that he is relishing the chance to be Chelsea FC’s number one penalty taker after he netted two spot-kicks against Rennes on Wednesday night.

The Germany international assumed the spot-kick duty at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night after usual penalty taker Jorginho missed his last two attempts against Krasnodar and and Liverpool FC.

Werner confidently dispatched both of his penalties in the first half at Stamford Bridge in their Champions League clash to put the Blues 2-0 up before half-time, and Tammy Abraham added a third goal in the second half when he turned home Reece James’ excellent cross.

The 24-year-old has revealed that Frank Lampard put him on penalty duty for the game and he is expecting that role to continue for the rest of the season.

Speaking to BT Sport after Wednesday’s Champions League win, Werner said: “Before the game the manager said when there is a penalty I should take it.

“Two today is crazy, not all days. I take it and good goals for a striker but hopefully I can go on like this.

“I think when you want to score twenty or more goals you have to take a few penalties in the season, it gives strikers more goals when you get to the highest level.

“I am happy, I am happy Jorginho is cool with it. It is another point that speaks for our team, we are not selfish. We all go in one direction which is good.

“Now we want to win the group.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United at home at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having won three of their opening seven games in the top flight so far this term.

