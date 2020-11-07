‘More to come’: Jamie Carragher reacts to Chelsea FC’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher claimed that there is still more to come from Chelsea FC after the Blues came from behind to claim a 4-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was Sheffield United who took the lead in the ninth minute at Stamford Bridge when David McGoldrick flicked his shot home.

However, the Blues were level in the 23rd minute when Tammy Abraham fired home into the far post.

Chelsea FC then took the lead when Ben Chilwell scored from close range.

Fellow new arrival Thiago Silva then headed home from a corner, before Timo Werner smashed in his shot in the 80th minute to add further gloss to the scoreline.

The Blues have won four of their eight games in the Premier League this season to leave them third in the table, and Liverpool FC legend Carragher feels that the west London side are only just getting start under Frank Lampard this term.

“From the position Chelsea were in at the start of the season, early stages of course, but what happened at West Brom and at home to Southampton… results have shown real up-turn [since then].

“When this final whistle goes, they’ll find themselves third in the table. And still more to come, I’d imagine.

“We’re only just starting to see [Hakim] Ziyech as well. He’s enjoying himself.”

The win lifts Chelsea FC up into third place in the Premier League table heading into the international break, a point behind leaders Southampton and second-placed Liverpool FC, who travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Blues will return to top-flight action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home on 21 November.

