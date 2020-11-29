‘By far the better team’: Roy Keane reacts to Chelsea FC’s draw with Tottenham

Roy Keane has his say on Chelsea FC's goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 29 November 2020, 18:41 UK
Roy Keane
Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane claimed that Chelsea FC were “by far” the better team in the second half of their goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Both teams headed into the game knowing that a win would place them at the top of the Premier League table after Liverpool FC’s draw at Brighton on Saturday.

Chelsea FC had 60 per cent of the possession and three shots on target to Tottenham Hotspur’s one, with the home side enjoying more of the ball throughout the class.

Substitute Olivier Giroud missed a late chance to win it for the hosts as Tottenham secured a point and moved to the top of the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool FC and ahead of goal difference.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Manchester United legend Keane felt that Chelsea FC had produced the better performance overall.

“The second half was disappointing,” said Keane. “I thought Chelsea were by far the better team in the second half – they had the better of the chances.

“The longer these games go on, when it’s so tight, you feel that both teams and both managers are just settling for a draw. And they both seem content with the draw.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to face Spanish side Sevilla.

After that, the Blues will play Leeds United at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will now have one eye on their north London derby showdown with Arsenal at home next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to late VAR drama in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw at Brighton
Ian Wright
Ian Wright states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Roy Keane
‘By far the better team’: Roy Keane reacts to Chelsea FC’s draw with Tottenham
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to consider Man United move
Related Articles

Home »
Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to late VAR drama in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw at Brighton
Ian Wright
Ian Wright states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Roy Keane
‘By far the better team’: Roy Keane reacts to Chelsea FC’s draw with Tottenham
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to consider Man United move
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network