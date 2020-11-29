‘By far the better team’: Roy Keane reacts to Chelsea FC’s draw with Tottenham

Roy Keane claimed that Chelsea FC were “by far” the better team in the second half of their goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Both teams headed into the game knowing that a win would place them at the top of the Premier League table after Liverpool FC’s draw at Brighton on Saturday.

Chelsea FC had 60 per cent of the possession and three shots on target to Tottenham Hotspur’s one, with the home side enjoying more of the ball throughout the class.

Substitute Olivier Giroud missed a late chance to win it for the hosts as Tottenham secured a point and moved to the top of the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool FC and ahead of goal difference.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Manchester United legend Keane felt that Chelsea FC had produced the better performance overall.

“The second half was disappointing,” said Keane. “I thought Chelsea were by far the better team in the second half – they had the better of the chances.

“The longer these games go on, when it’s so tight, you feel that both teams and both managers are just settling for a draw. And they both seem content with the draw.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to face Spanish side Sevilla.

After that, the Blues will play Leeds United at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will now have one eye on their north London derby showdown with Arsenal at home next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip