Chelsea FC are set to go head-to-head with Liverpool FC for promising FC Barcelona teenager Alex Balde, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Premier League duo are tracking the 17-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that the FC Barcelona left-back has impressed in the Uefa Youth League to garner interest from Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, the two Premier League title contenders have approached Balde’s representatives about a potential move to the English top flight.

Sport write that FC Barcelona are weighing up the idea of promoting Balde to the first-team squad to ensure the teenager remains happy at Camp Nou.

The media outlet claim that the FC Barcelona youth prospect is happy at the Spanish side and the teenage defender won’t force a move away from Catalunya.

The report warns Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC that they’ll find it more difficult to prise Balde away from FC Barcelona if the left-back is promoted to the first team.

Sport conclude their article by suggesting that the two Premier League clubs could launch bids as soon as January.

Chelsea FC signed Xavier Mbuyamba from FC Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer, a deal that went under the radar compared to the seven other arrivals at Stamford Bridge in the 2020 transfer window.

