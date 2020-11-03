Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are preparing a bid to sign Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in Sweden.

Swedish media outlet Expressen, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to sign the former Nottingham Forest defender in a £6.9m deal from Malmo to bolster Frank Lampard’s defence.

The same article states that Frank Lampard is still keen to make improvements at the back despite signing Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Blues manager has identified the 21-year-old as a potential recruit to bolster the Chelsea FC back four following his impressive displays at Malmo.

The Swedish media outlet claim that the west London side are ready to offer Ahmedhodzic a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge should the former Forest defender complete a move to the English capital.

The same article states that Ahmedhodzic has attracted interest since breaking into the Malmo team on a regular basis this season after he spent last season on loan at Danish club Hobro.

The Malmo defender has recently been capped by Bosnia and Herzegovina after he played for Sweden at youth level.

The 21-year-old made his only appearance for Nottingham Forest as a substitute against Newcastle United back in December 2018.

Ahmedhodzic has scored two goals in 39 games in all competitions for Malmo.

Chelsea FC will be looking to keep their fifth successive clean sheet against Ligue 1 side Rennes on Wednesday night.

