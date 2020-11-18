Chelsea FC could sell up to five players in January in order to fund a bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are still interested in a deal to sign the West Ham star in the upcoming transfer window despite missing out on the England international in the summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC were reluctant to meet West Ham’s £80m asking price in the summer transfer window but the Blues could change their stance in January.

According to the same story, Lampard is still a big admirer of the former Republic of Ireland international and Rice, 21, remains at the top of the Chelsea FC manager’s wish list.

The Daily Express go on to add that the west London side could sell five players – Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Danny Drinkwater, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko – in order to raise the funds to sign Rice.

The media outlet suggest that Chelsea FC could also end up selling Jorginho given that the signing of Rice would cast doubt on the Italy international’s future in the Blues team.

Rice has played every minute of West Ham’s Premier League campaign so far after making eight appearances in the top flight this term.

The West Ham star started his youth career at Chelsea FC before Rice made the switch to the Hammers in 2015.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

