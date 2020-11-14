Chelsea FC are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Blues are hoping to make a new bid to sign the England international from the Hammers in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC would have to sell two senior players in order to fund a big-money bid to sign Rice from their bitter London rivals.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard could offload Brazilian midfielder Jorginho, German defender Antonio Rudiger and Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso to raise the funds to sign Rice.

The report goes on to add that the Blues were unable to sign Rice in the summer despite bringing in eight new faces at the west London club.

Football Insider reveal that West Ham refused to sell Rice to Chelsea FC in the summer despite the west London side offering a number of different deals.

The report goes on to underline that the Hammers are still insistent that Rice is not for sale.

Rice started his youth career at Chelsea FC before the versatile midfielder moved to West Ham in 2014 and made his first-team debut a year later.

The England star has netted three goals in 119 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Chelsea FC are in fifth position in the Premier League table ahead of the west London side’s clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime.

