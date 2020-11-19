Chelsea FC are weighing up a bid for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham as an alternative to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in the UK.

Eurosport UK is reporting that the Premier League giants would love to sign Rice from their bitter London rivals but West Ham are refusing to lower their valuation of the talismanic midfielder.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are growing increasingly frustrated in their pursuit of Rice, forcing the Blues to consider some other options to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, West Ham are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £70m for Rice but the Blues will need to sell to fund a move for the English midfielder.

Eurosport UK write that the west London side believe Bellingham could be worth the wait if Chelsea FC shift their interest to the 17-year-old in the coming months.

The report continues that Chelsea FC have been closely monitoring Bellingham’s progress at Borussia Dortmund since his move to the Bundesliga side from Birmingham City in the summer.

The article adds that Frank Lampard likes Bellingham’s ability to play at number six or eight in the middle of the park.

Chelsea FC are confident that they can convince Bellingham – or any player – to join Lampard’s building process at Stamford Bridge, according to the report.

The Blues will make the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

