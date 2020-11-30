Guillem Balague: Chelsea FC keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona

Chelsea FC are monitoring Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona ahead of a potential swoop to sign the Argentina legend should he become available in the summer, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The FC Barcelona star announced his intention to leave the Catalan side in the summer transfer window but Messi was forced to change his mind after the La Liga side refused to allow the 33-year-old to break his contract and leave for nothing.

Messi ended up committing to the Spanish side for the 2020-21 campaign but the Argentine forward’s current deal is still set to expire at the end of the La Liga season.

The number 10 will be able to talk to potential suitors in January when he’ll have six months left to run on his contract – unless FC Barcelona are able to convince Messi to commit to a new deal in December.

Spanish football expert Balague revealed that Chelsea FC are looking to compete for Messi’s signature if the FC Barcelona captain does leave Camp Nou.

“Chelsea, definitely in the equation if Messi becomes available,” Balague said on his YouTube channel. “All that is true.

“Would [Manchester] City try again? Yes they would. Obviously there’s no transfer fee attached to it now.

“They will be willing to pay the €25, or £25m-plus net that they’ll have to pay for him [in wages], much more than that, this is just a minimum requirement I think.”

Messi has scored 640 goals in 742 games in all competitions throughout his FC Barcelona career.

The Argentina icon has won 10 La Liga titles, the Champions League four times, six Copa del Rey trophies and the Fifa Club World Cup three times.

