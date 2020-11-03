Chelsea FC set to make offer for Borussia Monchengladbach defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a bid for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the Monchengladbach star after his impressive performances in the current campaign.

The same article states that the 26-year-old has earned favourable comparisons to Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos over the past year or so.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is ready to launch a bid to sign the Germany international in the upcoming transfer window.

The Sun claim that the Blues could sign the Monchengladbach defender for as little as £30m despite his rising reputation in the Bundesliga division.

The report claims that the Chelsea FC manager might have to offload German defender Antonio Rudiger before he can sign Ginter given the Blues have already spent £200m this year.

Ginter started his career at SC Freiburg before the 26-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2014 when Jurgen Klopp was still in charge of the German club.

The Germany international struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Dortmund before he moved to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017.

Ginter has netted eight goals in 106 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons at the Bundesliga club.

Chelsea FC signed Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy to improve their performances at the back this season.

The Blues will host Ligue 1 side Rennes in their next Champions League game on Wednesday evening.

