Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Rennes

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Rennes in their Champions League group-stage fixture at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues appear to have turned a corner under Frank Lampard over the past couple of weeks following a new-found confidence at the back following four successive clean sheets.

Chelsea FC managed to keep clean sheets against Sevilla, Manchester United, FC Krasnodar and Burnley, thanks in part to the performances of summer signing Edouard Mendy.

The west London side scored seven times in resounding victories over FC Krasnodar and Burnley to provide Chelsea FC with morale-boosting wins in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have collected four points from their opening two Champions League group-stage fixtures, leaving Lampard’s side level on points with Sevilla at the top of Group E.

The Blues can take a big step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout stage if Chelsea FC beat Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Rennes to continue their excellent form.

“Since their 3-3 draw at home to Southampton, Chelsea have gone four games on the bounce without conceding a goal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues have certainly turned the corner after a sluggish start to the season, and I think they’ll come out on top at home to Rennes here.”

Chelsea FC have never faced Rennes in the Uefa Champions League but the Blues have taken on French clubs 18 times in Uefa competitions.

The Blues have won five of their nine meetings against French clubs at Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea FC have won seven of their 18 games.

Chelsea FC will host Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

