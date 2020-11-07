Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Sheffield United

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The Blues have built some impressive momentum in the Champions League and the Premier League over the past few weeks after a mixed start to the season.

Chelsea FC kept their fifth successive clean sheet in all competitions on Wednesday night thanks to their 3-0 victory over French side Rennes in the Champions League.

Goals from Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham hoisted the Blues to the top of their Champions League group alongside La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Chelsea FC goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has improved the Blues defence, as highlighted by his clean sheets against Manchester United, Krasnodar, Burnley and Rennes.

Frank Lampard’s side have the chance to move to within a point of leaders Liverpool FC if they beat Sheffield United ahead of the Merseyside outfit’s clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Sheffield United have only earned a point from their opening seven Premier League games after a 1-1 draw with Fulham last month.

The Blades have only scored three times in the Premier League this term, while Chris Wilder’s side have lost to Liverpool FC and Manchester City in their last two games.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Sheffield United just can’t score goals,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Since beating Chelsea 3-0 in July, they have only managed four in 10 league games – and two of those were penalties.

“They have picked up only one point in that spell, when their performances haven’t actually been that bad – so it is obvious where their problems lie.

“In contrast, Chelsea have scored 10 goals in their past three games and have not conceded in any of their past five. That is all very impressive, but I am still not wholly convinced.

“They should win on Saturday, but I am waiting for them to crack again.”

Chelsea FC lost 3-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane back in July after a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge back in August 2019.

