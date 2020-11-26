Mason Mount reveals Frank Lampard warning ahead of Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Mason Mount has revealed that Frank Lampard has already warned his Chelsea FC squad about the importance of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will face their first real test since a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC back in September when their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side make the short trip across the English capital to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten since their loss to Jurgen Klopp’s side after collecting an impressive 15 points from their last seven games in the Premier League to hoist the west London side into the top four.

Lampard’s men have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six games in the Premier League games ahead of their clash against the leading goal-scorers in the English top flight.

Spurs have produced some of the most impressive performances in the current campaign after a 6-1 rout of Manchester United at Old Trafford before a 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Mount lifted the lid on Lampard’s conversation with the Blues squad ahead of their London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Asked if the squad are aware of the importance of Sunday’s clash, Mount replied: “Yeah, everyone knows.

“The gaffer has made it very known how big of a game it is. All of us boys know how big of a game it is and we’re going into the game with the confidence that we want to win.

“And that’s what we’ve been doing recently and we’re not going to change. Obviously, we know how big of a game it is and how tough it’s going to be

“But we’re ready, we’re confident and we’re ready to fight.”

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues will host Spurs on Sunday before Leeds United make the trip to Stamford Bridge on 5 December.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip