Frank Lampard makes honest admission about Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Frank Lampard has admitted that Chelsea FC’s showdown with Tottenham Hotspur has already been on his mind for a few days as the Blues prepare to do battle with the Lilywhites at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC are set to host Jose Mourinho’s Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and the Blues know that a victory over the north London side would move them a point ahead of Spurs in the table.

Spurs have been in superb form in recent weeks and they currently lead Liverpool FC at the top of the table on goal difference.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, head into Sunday’s game on the back of their 2-1 win over Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night, as Lampard’s side booked their place in the knockout phase with two games to spare.

Lampard was quizzed about his preparations for Sunday’s game after the win in France, and the Chelsea FC boss has admitted that he has already been thinking carefully about the showdown with his former manager Mourinho.

Asked when he will start thinking about Sunday’s clash, Lampard said on BT Sport: “I’ve been thinking about it since about three days ago!

“I know you have to prioritise the game that’s in front of you always, but we’re very aware of where we are in the league and that it’s a big game coming on Sunday.

“Chelsea against Tottenham will always be a big game because of the rivalry that it is. They are a very, very good team.

“The important thing is to prepare right. We have a day off tomorrow [Wednesday] for the lads – really well deserved for them because they’ve had really busy schedules.

“Come Thursday morning, we’ll start thinking properly about Tottenham on the training pitch.”

Chelsea FC are looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League with victory over Spurs.

