Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Spurs will make the trip to west London in search of a fifth successive Premier League win to lay down a marker in the title race.

Jose Mourinho’s side have found their stride in the Premier League campaign after going eight games unbeaten since a 1-0 loss to Everton on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Spurs have already beaten Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals in the process.

Chelsea FC are also looking to mount a title challenge to Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Frank Lampard’s side have won their last three Premier League games as well as keep clean sheets in four of their last six games.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to draw 1-1 with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

“It’s third v first at Stamford Bridge,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro. “Jose Mourinho will try to keep it tight and hit the Blues on the break but I think Chelsea can compete with them. I expect a draw.”

Chelsea FC have won their last three games against Tottenham, while Spurs have only won one of their 56 games against the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Blues are the Premier League’s leading goal-scorers this season despite Harry Kane and Son Heung-min’s impressive start to the 2020-21 season.

Spurs are looking to make their best-ever start to the Premier League season, surpassing Harry Redknapp’s men who collected 22 points from their opening 10 games in 2012.

