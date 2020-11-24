Gary Neville states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Gary Neville says he’s excited to see how Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard approach next Sunday’s clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC briefly moved to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when the Blues secured a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United after Federico Fernandez’s own goal and Tammy Abraham’s strike.

Spurs laid down a big marker in the Premier League title race after Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Son Heung-min and Giovanni Lo Celso lifted Spurs to the top of the Premier League table after nine games in the current campaign.

Spurs have already beaten Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League title race so far.

However, Tottenham will continue a difficult run of fixtures when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge next weekend before games against Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Leicester City in three of their next four games.

Former Manchester United defender Neville is relishing the prospect of Mourinho renewing his rivalry with Blues legend Lampard at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

“I’m excited for next Sunday with Chelsea playing Tottenham,” Neville told The Gary Neville Podcast.

“It’s an interesting season. We thought Chelsea might be interesting at the start of the season as they have a young, exciting squad – it looks like Frank Lampard is starting to get it right.

“He was still searching for his best team in the first few matches to try and fit everyone in. There were certain players that weren’t fit but now they are and he’s starting to work it out. They look pretty strong.

“Is it a season where Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard being up against each other in a title race?

“I thought Liverpool would run away with it, but not now, not the with Virgil van Dijk injury. That’s the one that is the game-changer and exposes them a lot more.”

Tottenham are looking to win their first Premier League title after Spurs finished as runners up twice under Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea FC haven’t won the Premier League crown since Antonio Conte led the west London side to title glory in 2016-17.

