‘It’s a massive game’: Paul Merson predicts Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Paul Merson believes that a draw would be a great result for Tottenham Hotspur in their crunch clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Lilywhites head into the game in fine form under Jose Mourinho, with Spurs having won their last four games on the trot in the Premier League.

As things stand, the north London side are two points ahead of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side in the Premier League table, and Spurs’ good form has prompted many to start talking about them as potential title challengers this season.

Chelsea FC have also been in good form recently, with Frank Lampard’s men having won their last three games on the spin. The Blues know that a win over Spurs on Sunday would move them a point ahead of their bitter London rivals in the table.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that the pressure is on Chelsea FC to claim the victory at home on Sunday afternoon, and that a draw would be a good result for Tottenham.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Merson said: “These are the games. If you sit back against this Chelsea team and give them 65 per cent of the ball? Are you going to be able to keep them out for that long? At the moment they have more firepower than Man City.

“This team has goals, and makes runs. This is a big, big football match.

“People will say there’s a long way to go, but you need the points. These games give you an extra six or seven points because they keep your momentum rolling, they are big for confidence.

“It’s a massive game. Believe me, these games make a difference over the course of a season. If Chelsea lose, you then ask whether you can win a title losing to Liverpool and Spurs at home?

“For Chelsea, you do not just want to become a flat-track bully. These are the big boy games.

“Tottenham can draw this game – it’s a great result for them. It’s more important for Chelsea to win, and important for Spurs just not to lose it. It’s never too early for these big games.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to build on their fourth-placed finish from last season. Tottenham came sixth last term under Mourinho.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip